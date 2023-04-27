Active cases of Covid infections in India drop to 57 410

According to data updated on Thursday by the Union health ministry, there have been 9,355 new coronavirus infections in India, while there are now 57,410 active cases.The data updated at 8 am showed that the death toll rose to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, including six fatalities that Kerala reconciled.The weekly positivity rate is 5.36 percent, while the daily positivity rate is 4.08 percent. 4.49 crore cases of Covid have been reported in total.

According to the ministry’s website, the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69%, and the active cases currently make up 0.13 percent of all infections.There are currently 4,43,35,977 people who have recovered from the illness. 1.18 percent is the case fatality rate, according to the data.On the ministry’s website, it is stated that the nationwide vaccination campaign has so far administered 220.66 crore doses of the Covid vaccine.