Air India increases frequency of flights to UAE: Timings and ticket price

New Delhi: Flag carrier of India, Air India has increased the number of flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The airline will now operate multiple non-stop services to Dubai. The air carrier will deploy its twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft which features 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats for the service.

‘In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on 29 April 2023. Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities,’ said Air India in an official release.