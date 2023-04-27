Angelina Jolie attends US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s state dinner

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie, along with her son Maddox, attended the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for their South Korean counterparts, President Yoon Sul Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

According to a source, Jolie and her family have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, and Asia-America relations are important to them. Jolie has visited South Korea many times for humanitarian and refugee advocacy, and Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul.

Other guests at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. Notably absent was the president’s son Hunter, who attended the White House’s first state dinner with France but skipped the arrivals line.

The visit from the South Korean leader and his wife celebrates the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for the two countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world.

At the dinner, Jolie wore a white dress paired with a vintage Chanel jacket, while Maddox chose a black suit.