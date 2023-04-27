Car collides with lorry in Thrissur, killing two and injuring three.

On Thursday, two young men lost their lives in a tragic car accident in Nattika, Thrissur. The deceased were identified as natives of Malappuram. Three others, who were in the car, suffered severe injuries and are receiving treatment at Aswini Hospital. According to Manorama News, the passengers were returning home from Kodaikanal.

The accident occurred at approximately 4 am when the speeding car collided with a lorry while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The car was completely destroyed in the crash. The locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the passengers trapped inside the car. Valappad police arrived at the scene to complete the formalities.

As the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kodungallur taluk hospital, the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving.