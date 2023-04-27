Christopher Nolan goes nuclear at CinemaCon, screens new footage of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is known for making blockbuster movies that are grand events in themselves. His upcoming film, Oppenheimer, is set to be released in July of this year and promises to be a massive spectacle. The biopic follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ for his role in the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the first atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, alongside a star-studded supporting cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh.

During a presentation, Nolan was welcomed with cheers and applause, and footage from the movie was screened. Nolan explained that he wanted to transport the audience back in time to witness the events that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. He also praised Oppenheimer as the most important person who ever lived and stated that his story had to be seen to be believed.

Oppenheimer marks Nolan’s first project in over 20 years that does not involve Warner Bros, as he had a falling out with the studio over the release strategy for his last movie, Tenet. Hoyte van Hoytema, who worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk, will serve as the cinematographer, while Jennifer Lame will edit the film. Ludwig Göransson, who worked on Tenet, will write the background score.

Oppenheimer has a complex legacy, as he helped develop weapons that caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He later expressed regret and quoted the Bhagavad Gita, saying, ‘Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.’ Oppenheimer is set to be released on July 21 and is expected to be a massive success.