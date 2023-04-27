Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yellow metal gained in the last two days. Price of gold surged by Rs 320 per 8 gram in last two days. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,760 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,102 per 10 gram, up Rs 209 or 0.35%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 580 at Rs 75,565 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,996.50 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5% to $2,005.20.