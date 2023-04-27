Construction work resumes at suspected Chinese military site in UAE; claims US daily

New York: A US based daily claimed that construction works resumed at a suspected Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates. The Washington Post reported this quoting top-secret intelligence documents. As per the report, the American spy services detected construction in the facility in December.

U.S. officials are particularly focused on the Khalifa Port, where a Chinese shipping conglomerate operates. It is situated about 50 miles north of Abu Dhabi. One of the biggest U.S. bases in the Middle East, Al Dhafra Air Base, lies about 50 miles from the Khalifa port.

In December 2021, the UAE stopped Chinese construction at Khalifa port. UAE, a longtime security partner of the US announced that it took this decision due to US concern. The US argue that China may use this facility for military purposes. ‘We stopped the work on the facilities,’ said Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE’s leadership at a Washington think tank event.

But now as per US agencies, the facility ‘likely was connected to municipal power and water’ and ‘a walled perimeter was completed for a PLA logistics storage site’. As per one of the leaked U.S. intelligence documents ‘the PLA facility’ is ‘a major part’ of Beijing’s plan to establish a military base in the UAE.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is planning to build a global military network. This network includes at least 5 overseas bases and 10 logistical support sites by 2030. Chinese military officials call the initiative ‘Project 141’.

The terminal at Khalifa port is part of a network of more than 100 strategically located commercial ports and terminals that China has invested in around the world. Beyond the UAE, U.S. officials have identified Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Tanzania and Angola as among the locations where Chinese ports may serve a dual use.

The Washington Post report claims that the level of concern about China’s actions in the UAE varies among U.S. officials. Some US officials view these developments as manageable and others seeing a significant threat that warrants more forceful pressure from the United States. The US officials also vary about the UAE’s relation with China. ‘There are some people in the administration who think the UAE has fundamentally decided to work with us. I do not believe that,’ the US daily quoted a senior administration.

Since 2012, the UAE has been the third-biggest purchaser of U.S. weapons in the world. Armed forces of the UAE have fought alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. The UAE also hosts 5,000 U.S. military personnel at al-Dhafra and U.S. warships at the Jebel Ali deep-water port.

Recently China played a lead role in — mediating a rapprochement between arch-nemeses Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Asian country also proposed forward a 12-point peace plan in February to resolve the war in Ukraine. At present, China is making trade deals and closer political ties in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government claims that U.S. concerns about China’s military facilities abroad are misplaced. ‘As a principle, China conducts normal law enforcement and security cooperation with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. The U.S. runs more than 800 overseas military bases, which has caused concern by many countries around the world. It is in no position to criticize other countries ,’ said Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington .

U.S. officials has made it clear that they will not allow a Chinese base to become operational in the UAE. According to the US administration, such a facility would jeopardize sensitive U.S. military activities in the Middle East. ‘UAE is a close partner, and we are regularly engaged with its senior leadership on a number of regional and global matters,’ a second senior administration official said to the daily.

The US administration also is concerned that PLA personnel have been observed at two UAE military bases in the country’s interior. In addition, U.S. officials believe the PLA has been involved in the construction and expansion of an airstrip down the coast from Abu Dhabi.