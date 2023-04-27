‘Digvijaya Singh caused more damage to MP than Covid’: CM Chouhan slams Ex-CM on ‘coronavirus’ remark

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government and the opposition Congress party engaged in a war of words over Digvijaya Singh’s recent ‘coronavirus’ remark. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday took a jibe at the former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his remark in which Singh claimed himself a coronavirus for BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

CM Chouhan said, ‘Digvijay Singh has done the right comparison. Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have caused more damage to the state than that of coronavirus. I am surprised that he did not find any other virus to compare, he found only coronavirus, which caused an outcry among the people. Many people lost their lives and the whole economic system got disarray’. ‘Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath caused more damage to the people of the state than that of Covid-19 did. They destroyed and ruined the entire Madhya Pradesh. There was no electricity, no roads, no water, and the growth rate was getting negative. Even during the 15 months rule after the 2018 assembly polls, they tried to destroy the state’, Chouhan said, adding that it is good that the BJP government is back in power in the state.

Notably, Congress leader Singh made the remark while talking to the media persons in the Indore district on Wednesday evening in a reply to state Water Resources TulsiRam Silawat’s remark. Earlier, Silawat called Digvijaya Singh a coronavirus of Congress and said Singh should be born in China in his next life. Silawat said it during an interview with a TV news channel a few days ago. Responding to the said remark, Singh on Wednesday said, ‘Yes, I am a coronavirus for the BJP and the Sangh’.

State home minister Narottam Mishra also slammed Digvijaya Singh. He said, ‘It has become sure that he (Digvijaya Singh) is harmful. Earlier, people used to say that Coronavirus came from China, then people used to say that this virus came from ISI, but it is proved that BJP is the only party that has medicine for all viruses. Covid-19 vaccine was also made by the BJP government’.