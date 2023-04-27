Excise identifies actors in drug abuse, film industry uncooperative in intervention.

The Excise department, along with the police, has identified several individuals in the film industry who are involved in drug abuse. They have a list of 10 names, including prominent actors and filmmakers. The information was collected based on tip-offs from drug peddlers and investigations focused on phone numbers. However, there is little to no cooperation from film organisations to intervene in the matter.

An Excise official stated that the Ernakulam circle in the industry is leading in the use of chemical intoxicants. A squad formed by the Excise department began surveillance after noticing several allegations of rising drug abuse on film sets. Based on their investigation, those working at the ground level in the industry are the major suppliers of drugs on sets.

The lack of cooperation from the industry is proving to be a major obstacle for the department to probe further. ‘Film organisations handing over the list of people who use drugs in the industry won’t do any good if they do not cooperate with us in conducting inspections on sets,’ said a senior Excise official.

The Excise officials have limitations when it comes to conducting surprise inspections on film sets. ‘If at all we conduct an inspection on a set based on accurate information, but fail to find any narcotic substance, it will lead to protests. Raids will interrupt shooting and since it is an industry where time is money, interruptions without results will cause unnecessary hassles,’ said an official.

The official further said, ‘Those in the industry itself should take the initiative to regulate drug abuse within the circle and cooperate with investigating agencies by providing accurate information immediately.’ Attempts are also being made to hold discussions between film organisations, police and excise to discuss the issue.