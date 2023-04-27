Fatal scooter accident in Kannur claims lives of two, including a 5-year-old

On Wednesday, a tragic scooter accident at Arampeedika, Kannadiparamba resulted in the death of two individuals and injury of one. Ajeer (26) and Rafiya (5), both natives of Edayilpeedika, Kattampally, lost their lives when the scooter they were riding collided with an electricity pole. The accident occurred around 10 pm when they were returning to Kattampally after visiting a relative’s house in Kannadiparambu.

Despite being immediately rushed to the hospital, the two individuals could not be saved. The third person, Fatima (8), who was also a relative of the deceased, was injured and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kannur.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for caution when driving. As the investigation into the accident continues, it is hoped that lessons can be learned to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.