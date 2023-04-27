Fire on passenger train; 7 killed

An official said on Thursday that a fire broke out in a coach of an express train in Pakistan’s Sindh province, killing at least seven people, including three children and a woman. A fire broke out in a business-class coach of the Karachi Express train shortly after midnight as it travelled from Karachi to Lahore on late Wednesday night. According to Maqsood Kundi, a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, they are still investigating how the fire started in the carriage that was later disconnected from the rest of the train. So far, seven people have died as a result of the incident, including three children. The incident also claimed the life of a woman. “A high-level investigation has been ordered by the Ministry of Railways,” Kundi said. He stated that as soon as the incident was reported, the train was immediately stopped near Tando Masti Khan station and an emergency was reported to the fire department. The first firefighting vehicles arrived at the scene around 1:50 a.m., and the fire was brought under control after a 40-minute battle, according to the official. Train accidents occur frequently in Pakistan as a result of the authorities’ failure to keep up with modern times and an outdated track system. Despite rules prohibiting it, poor passengers in Pakistan frequently bring their own small gas stoves on trains to cook their meals. In overcrowded trains, safety regulations are frequently disregarded.