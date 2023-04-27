Full list of countries that offer visa-free entry to Indians

Dubai: Indian nationals can travel to 60 visa-free countries across the world, including popular destinations such as Thailand, Maldives, Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Sri Lanka, etc. The Indian passport is ranked 81st in Henley and Partners’ Passport Index. The Henley and Partners’ Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. The top-ranking Japanese passport gives visa-free access to 193.

Also Read: UAE based Indian businessman to launch ‘Air Kerala’

List of visa-free countries for Indian passport holders:

Albania (Indian nationals require a visa for Albania. However, UAE residents with a 10-year Golden Visa may travel to the country without a visa)

Qatar

Oman

Jordan

Iran

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Bolivia

El Salvador

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Source: Henley & Partners