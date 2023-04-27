Content from HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros will be available on JioCinema beginning next month, following the announcement on Thursday by Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 of a new multi-year agreement to bring titles from the premium American studio to Indian audiences. According to the agreement, HBO Originals, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. Television series will debut on JioCinema on the same day as the U.S. The news comes nearly a month after all HBO content was removed from its previous home on Disney+ Hotstar. Current and upcoming seasons of HBO’s most acclaimed shows, including “House of The Dragon” (“Game of Thrones” prequel spin-off), “The Last of Us”, “Succession”, and “The White Lotus”, as well as returning seasons of “True Detective: Night Country”, “Euphoria”, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”, and “Perry Mason”, will be available to Indian subscribers. The agreement also includes highly anticipated HBO Original series such as “The Idol”, “White House Plumbers”, “The Sympathiser” and “The Regime”. Furthermore, HBO’s acclaimed series and documentaries, such as “Game of Thrones,” “Sex & The City,” “Big Little Lies,” “Chernobyl,” and “Veep,” will be available for streaming.