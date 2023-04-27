Indian Railways releases schedule of summer special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced a summer special train connecting Sitamarhi in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi. The service of this train will start from May 21. The train will run from Sitamrahi to Anand Vihar from May 21 to July 2 and from Anand Vihar to Sitamarhi, from May 20 to July 1.

Anand Vihar to Sitamarhi Special Train Schedule:

Train number 04070, the Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi Special train, will start its operations from May 20 till July 1. It will depart every Saturday and Tuesday at 12:30 am and will reach Sitamarhi at 9:30 pm on the same day. The train will halt at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj and Raxaul stations. There will be one 3AC-class, 10 sleeper-class and 10 general-class coaches on this train.

Sitamarhi to Anand Vihar Special Train Schedule:

Train number 04069, SItamarhi-Anand Vihar special train will be available from May 21 to July 2 every Sunday and Wednesday. The train will leave Sitamarhi at 12:15 am and will reach Anand Vihar at 11:45 pm, the same day. The train will stop at Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad. This train will consist of one 3AC-class, 10 sleeper-class and 10 general-class coaches.