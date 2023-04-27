Jammu and Kashmir expects over 2 crore tourists this year

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that he expects more than two crore tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir this year, breaking the all-time record set last year. We had over 300 film shoots here last year, and we plan to break that record this year. Our issue is that we compete against ourselves. Last year, 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, and I anticipate that number to exceed two crore this year. “We will set and break records,” Sinha told reporters on the side-lines of a function. Sinha was speaking with reporters after laying the groundwork for Kashmir’s first private hospital and medical college. There are many hospitals and medical colleges in the public sector, but I believe there was no hospital or medical college of this size in the private sector. Today, that void has been filled, and I applaud them for establishing a 1000-bed hospital and a 150-seat medical college, Sinha said. According to the LG, with this new venture in Kashmir, local students will no longer have to travel to other states or countries to study medicine. Our students study medicine in other states and countries. They can now study here. It is an attempt to make a fresh start. When investments continue to grow, more job opportunities will be created, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to progress and develop, he added.