Madani moves Supreme Court over Karnataka Police’s demand of Rs 60 lakh to escort him to Kerala.

Abdul Nasser Madani, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is facing a hurdle in his upcoming visit to Kerala, which has been approved by the Supreme Court. Madani, who is also a terror accused cleric-politician, has been asked to pay Rs 60 lakh to accommodate officials from the Karnataka Police during his three-month stay in Kerala. Madani’s lawyer, Kapil Sibal, raised the issue before the Supreme Court and requested to reduce the number of officials to make the cost affordable.

Sibal informed the court that the police officials had informed them that they would be accompanied by 20 officials, and the cost would be 20 lakhs per month. ‘On April 25, they informed us we’ll be accompanied by 20 officials and cost would be 20 lakhs/month,’ Sibal told the court, according to Live Law. Sibal further highlighted that during Madani’s previous Kerala visit in 2018, only five officials had accompanied him. The Supreme Court has asked Madani to file an application regarding this matter.

On April 17, the apex court had relaxed Madani’s bail conditions and allowed him to travel to Kerala to undergo Ayurveda treatment until July 8. Madani is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case that resulted in one death and 20 injuries. He was also jailed in the case of the Coimbatore bombings in 1998 and later acquitted.

During Madani’s previous visit to Kerala in 2018, when he was granted bail by the Supreme Court to visit his ailing parents, he was accompanied by six officials of the Karnataka Police. Their six-day stay and travel had cost him Rs 1,15,950.