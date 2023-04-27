Maharashtrian dish Misal Pav ranks number 11 in the list of world’s Best Traditional Vegan Dishes

Veganism has grown in popularity around the world due to its environmentally-friendly philosophy, which was once considered a niche diet but has now become mainstream. In fact, some people who are not vegan or don’t believe in the concept of veganism still enjoy vegan foods. Although vegans may argue that it is more of a lifestyle than a diet, veganism has become well-established. Recently, Taste Atlas released its list of the world’s best-rated vegan dishes, featuring several dishes from India, including the Maharashtrian dish, Misal Pav, which was ranked number 11 on the list of the world’s Best Traditional Vegan Dishes.

Taste Atlas is a food guide platform that compiles recipes, rates different cuisines, and writes food-related articles. The list of Best Traditional Vegan Dishes was shared on their official Instagram account. Misal Pav is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is commonly made and seen in Indian households for breakfast, snacks, or as a main course. It is also a common Indian street food and served in office canteens. The main ingredients of Misal Pav are curry made with sprouted moth beans topped with chivda, onions, chilies, and potatoes, which is eaten with pav or bread slice. There are several varieties of Misal Pav, such as Kolhapuri Misal, Puneri Misal, Khandeshi misal, Nashik misal, and Ahmednagar misal.

The website also listed the names of famous restaurants where people can enjoy Misal Pav, such as Aaswad, Vinay Health Home, Shree Datta Snacks, Mamledar Misal, and Sadhna restaurant in Nasik. Aaswad in Mumbai is known as the center of Misal, and it was opened by Bal Thackeray in 1986. It was stated in 2015 that more than 400 plates of Misal Pav were distributed daily. In 2015, the Foodie Hub Awards named Misal Pav as the world’s tastiest vegetarian dish.

Other Indian vegan dishes that made it to the list include Aloo Gobi at number 20, Rajma at number 22, Gobi Manchurian at number 24, Masala Vada at number 27, Bhelpuri at number 37, and Rajma Chawal at number 41. The list also features global vegan dishes, including Zaytoon parvardeh, Guacamole, Muhammara, Tempe Goreng, Badrijani, Hummus, spaghetti aglio e olio, Tagliatelle ai funghi, Baba Ghaoush, and Mujaddara, which made it to the top 10.