Mamukkoya, the Actor, Buried with State Honours

On Thursday, veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya was laid to rest at the burial ground near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode with state honours. Mamukkoya had acted in over 450 films, including four Tamil movies and one in French. He passed away in Kozhikode after suffering a heart attack at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday. His condition worsened following brain haemorrhage, and he breathed his last on Wednesday. Thousands paid tribute to the actor who had made generations of Malayalis laugh and cry with his brilliant performances onscreen.

The actor’s body was kept for public viewing at Kozhikode Town Hall till 10 pm on Wednesday, following which it was taken to his home at night. The mortal remains were also kept at the Arakinnar Juma Masjid at 9.30 am on Thursday before being taken to Kannamparambu Masjid for burial.

Mamukkoya’s quintessential Kozhikode dialect and style of dialogue delivery had made him one of the leading comedians and character actors in the Malayalam film industry. His frequent association with director Sathyan Anthikkad in films like ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Street’, ‘Sandesham’ and ‘Rasathanthram’ among others during the 80s and 90s, had helped him establish his career. His collaborations with other veteran actors including Sreenivasan, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Philomina and KPAC Lalitha among others, in films like ‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, ‘Chakoram’ and ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ are still remembered for his one-liners.

‘Mamukkoya’s ability to evoke both laughter and tears with his performances will always be remembered by his fans,’ said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who expressed his condolences to the family. Mamukkoya is survived by his wife Suhra and children Muhammad Nisar, Shahida, Nadia and Abdul Rasheed.