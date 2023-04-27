MG Motors launches Comet EV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: MG Motor India launched its latest model Comet in the markets. Comet EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in the country and company’s second electric vehicle model after ZS EV. The car is offered at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom.

The new car is based on SAIC-GM-Wuling’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. The three-door electric car will get a 42PS/110Nm electric motor paired with a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery charging time with a 3.3kW charger is estimated to be 7 hours for 0-100% and 5 hours for 10-80%. Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge.

The electric car is reportedly 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height, and 1,505mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,010mm. The new car features LED headlamps, LED taillamps, 12-inch wheels, 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Apple iPod-inspired twin-spoke multi-function steering wheel.