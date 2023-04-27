Notorious criminal arrested in UP encounter

A 26-year-old notorious criminal with a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was apprehended after a police encounter in Ranipur area here on Thursday, officials said. According to them, the accused, Arun Rajbhar alias Dadhi, is a resident of Mirzapur village and has 19 cases filed against him. He was apprehended late Wednesday night near the Asalpur culvert. Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police in Mau, said Rajbhar was involved in a robbery near Padri village here. A police team was searching passing vehicles for robbery suspects when two young men on a motorbike with their faces covered began fleeing. After the duo opened fire on the police, a SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team and additional police officers rushed to the scene and surrounded them. One of the suspects, later identified as Rajbhar, was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing, while his associate escaped, according to Pandey. Rajbhar, who is being treated at the district hospital, has been found with a pistol.