Scammers use AI to recreate human voices and tries to extort money from their friends and family

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword and is now becoming an integral part of our lives. While it is unclear to what extent companies are utilizing the technology, a TikTok video suggests that criminals are using AI to scam people.

The Instagram account metav3rse has posted a series of videos showing people’s experiences of receiving calls from their loved ones claiming to be in trouble. The post implies that AI was used to clone the voices of their family members, making them sound exactly like them, even down to their crying.

One TikTok user, @babybushwhacked, shared her story of how her grandfather received a call claiming that her little brother had been in a car crash. The woman and her grandfather immediately feared for the boy’s safety and believed he needed money. The call was abruptly cut off before they could get all the information. The boy’s sister searched the streets for hours before realizing it was a scam.

In another video, a man describes how scammers cloned his voice and called his family, claiming that he had been in a car accident and needed money. The man had not driven a car for months and did not own one. His family became scared and prepared to pay the money until his father decided to call him to verify the claim. It was then revealed to be a scam, and no money was paid.

Last year, OpenAI released ChatGPT, a generative AI tool that gained popularity for its human-like responses to questions and ability to provide detailed answers, even in an artistic style. However, this also led to concerns about the impact of AI on employment.

The Instagram post of people’s experiences with AI-based voice cloning has gained significant attention, with nearly 70,000 likes and many replies.