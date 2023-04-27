Task force to capture ‘Arikomban’ tomorrow; Curfew to be imposed in Chinnakanal

Chinnakanal: The task force formed by the Kerala Forest Department will set out to capture rogue tusker Arikomban on Friday. Owing to the mission, Article 144 (curfew) will be imposed on Chinnakanal and wards 1, 2 and 3 of Santhanpara from 4 am. The curfew will be lifted only after Arikomban is captured.

The 150-member task force underwent a mock drill at Cement Palam on Thursday to prepare for the mission. A team led by Dr Arun Zachariah, an expert in tranquillisation, reached Chinnakanal on Thursday. Forest watchers and other personnel were instructed to be prepared for the mission. The mission might be prolonged for a day or two if there is heavy rainfall.

The plan is to capture and relocate Arikomban. An expert committee, appointed by the Kerala High Court, has reportedly arrived at a final decision on the location for translocating rogue tusker Arikomban. But the committee will not reveal the location to which the rogue tusker would be relocated. Officials stated that seven places, including Periyar Tiger Reserve in Idukki, Parambikulam, Neyyar or Kotur Elephant Rehabilitation Center in Thiruvananthapuram are currently under consideration.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has granted permission to tranquilise Arikomban. Forest Minister A K Saseendran had visited the Chief Minister and sought permission for the same. The minister said that a final decision will be taken as soon as the report of the expert committee is received. The elephant has been spreading terror in the Chinnakanal region of Idukki for years. It regularly attacks ration shops and houses in search of rice (ari).