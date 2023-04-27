The Jammu and Kashmir govt inaugurates secure flats for the Kashmiri pandit community

Today, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government inaugurated secure accommodation for the Kashmiri Pandit community in several districts, including Baramulla, Bandipora, Shopian, and Ganderbal. The Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, officially opened over 1200 flats that have been built under the Prime Minister’s package. Among these flats, around 300 units are currently being constructed at a new migrant colony in Khwaja Bagh area of Baramulla in North Kashmir at a cost of 40.22 crore rupees (51,39,468.60 US$). Most of the flats have been completed, while the rest are expected to be finished soon.

Manoj Sinha, the LG of J&K, commented that ‘Around 576 flats have been completed for the Kashmiri Pandit employees, and we are trying our best to complete the 2000 flats by the end of this year. The Kashmiri community wants to live together and peacefully, we are trying to help solve the logistical problems of the Kashmiri Pandits as soon as possible.’

Another secure accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit employees located in Sumbul area of Bandipora in north Kashmir was also inaugurated by the government. Officials reported that in addition to these accommodations, other necessary facilities will also be provided to Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees to live in these colonies.

The J&K administration is constructing these safe accommodations in all 10 districts of the Kashmir valley for Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees working in the valley. This decision was taken in response to the recent spurt in target killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

A local Kashmiri Pandit expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts, stating that ‘It’s a big development, it’s after 13 years these accommodations are completed, and the government has promised to the Kashmiri Pandit community these flats and finally have been finished. We thank the LG and DC madam for the project. A lot of employees are living on rent, and some are not even earning that much, so this will help them a lot.’