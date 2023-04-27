UAE based Indian businessman to launch ‘Air Kerala’

Dubai: An Indian businessman based in the UAE has decided to launch a new air carrier named’ Air Kerala’. Afi Ahmed, managing director of UAE-based Smart Travels announced this. Last month, Afi Mohammed purchased the domain name ‘airkerala.com’. He paid 1 million Dirhams (Rs 2,23,26,532) for this domain name.

The domain name airkerala.com was initially purchased in 2000 by domain sales portal Executive Bachelors.com, a subsidiary of UAE-based Investment Company 1971. In 2005, the site’s estimated value was around 2.5 million Dirhams.

Air Kerala was a project announced by the Kerala government in 2005. It was registered as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in 2006.

‘I wanted to launch an aggregator website, and I was looking for a catchy name when I saw that airkerala.com was available for purchase. I was shocked, because Air Kerala is a project that was announced by the Kerala government in 2005, and has been a hot topic among Keralites all over the world for almost two decades,’ said Afi to a UAE based daily.

‘ When I did a feasibility study, I thought I was getting my money’s worth with the airkerala domain name. I didn’t have to spend a penny on marketing. Everyone knew about Air Kerala. However, once I bought it, I realised that I have a once-in-a-lifetime chance of creating a meaningful impact. So now, I am trying to revive the airline,’ he added.

‘I have no intention of profiting from it. We are aware of the significant impact this project will have on all Malayalis living in the UAE. Want to contribute if I can to make it happen,’ he added. Afi has contacted Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan. Pinarayi Vijayan will be visiting the UAE the next month. ‘I sent him an email and told him through a few well-known people. I’m hoping he’ll respond favorably, said Afi.

He also made it clear that he will launch his aggregator service on the same domain name if all his attempts fails. ‘I will launch my aggregator service on the same domain. if I am not able to meet the Kerala Chief Minister or I fail to garner enough support by the end of next month. But I genuinely hope that Air Kerala will become a reality and that it won’t come to that,’ said Afi.

He informed that several businessmen have approached him and promised to provide funding to launch the airline.