Walt Disney Co. files lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over alleged political vendetta

The Walt Disney Co. filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, accusing him of targeting and damaging the company due to their differing political beliefs. The lawsuit claims that DeSantis has led a campaign to punish Disney, which has now put the company’s business in the state at risk. This legal action represents an escalation in the ongoing conflict between DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2024, and Disney, which is Florida’s largest employer.

According to the lawsuit, Disney regrets that it had to take this step, but they have exhausted efforts to resolve the issue. They are now forced to file a lawsuit to protect their cast members, guests, and local development partners from what they claim is a relentless campaign to use government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint that is unpopular with certain state officials.

This conflict between Disney and DeSantis began last year when Disney opposed the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. In February of this year, DeSantis signed a bill that gives him control of Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), the unique legal entity that governs Disney World. This move allows him to appoint a five-member board to oversee the district, instead of allowing Disney to hand-pick the board members as they did before.

After signing the bill, DeSantis triumphantly declared that the corporate kingdom has come to an end and that there is a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day. Disney CEO Bob Iger has criticized the government’s actions, calling them “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.”

This lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Disney and DeSantis, and it remains to be seen how it will affect their relationship and the company’s business in the state.