Chammanthi podi, also known as chutney powder, is a versatile condiment that pairs well with rice, idli, dosa, upma, and tapioca. Although coconut is the most commonly used base for this powder, it can be made with pulses and garlic for a different flavor. When stored properly, it can maintain its freshness for months and even improve in taste over time. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup roasted Bengal gram (pottukadalai)

4-5 dried red chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

4-5 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

1 tsp tamarind paste

1 tbsp sesame oil

Instructions:

In a pan, heat 1 tbsp sesame oil over medium heat.

Add the grated coconut and roast until it turns golden brown in color. Remove from the pan and set it aside to cool.

In the same pan, add the roasted Bengal gram, dried red chillies, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and garlic cloves. Roast for a few minutes until the spices turn aromatic and the Bengal gram turns slightly brown.

Transfer the roasted spices and Bengal gram to a mixer jar or a food processor.

Add the roasted coconut, salt, and tamarind paste to the mixer jar.

Grind all the ingredients together until they form a coarse powder. You can grind it to your desired texture.

Once the Chammanthi podi is ground to the desired texture, transfer it to an airtight container and store it in a cool and dry place.

Your delicious Chammanthi podi is now ready to serve! Enjoy it as a side dish with your favorite South Indian meal.