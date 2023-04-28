Amazfit launches GTR 4 Limited Edition: Details

Mumbai: Amazfit launched its ‘GTR 4 Limited Edition’ in the US. Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition price is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The smartwatch is sold in a single Infinite Black colour.

The new limited edition smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED display with a tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features 200 watch faces with always-on functionality. The watch is equipped with dual-band GPS support for real-time GPS tracking.

The Amazfit GTR 4 supports 154 sports modes that include cycling, running, walking swimming, and indoor sports. It is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor that provides continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels. It also supports sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and health reminders.

The smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It packs a 475mAh battery that is said to last for up to 14 days of normal use and up to 50 days with battery saver mode on.