At least 33 soldiers killed in attack by armed terrorist groups

Apr 28, 2023, 04:19 pm IST

Ouagadougou: At least 33 soldiers have been killed in an attack by armed terrorist groups in eastern Burkina Faso. The military in the African country claimed that  at least 40 terrorists were killed before the arrival of reinforcements.

Last year, Burkina Faso experienced two military coups. The region has been plagued by violence since 2012, when Islamists hijacked a Tuareg separatist uprising in Mali. This violence has subsequently spread to neighboring countries such as Niger and Burkina Faso, and it poses a threat of destabilization to coastal countries further away.Burkina Faso in the grip of insurgency with government forces battling groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for seven years.

