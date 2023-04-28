Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian’s look-alike dies due to plastic surgery complications

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a famous OnlyFans model known for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, has passed away at the age of 34. Her death is suspected to be a result of a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong, according to various reports.

Her family announced the tragic news through a GoFundMe campaign they set up. They received a panicked call from a relative who informed them that Christina was dying, which shattered their world. They rushed to the hospital where they were told that Christina had experienced a sudden and severe decline in health due to cardiac arrest and did not survive. TMZ reported that Christina’s family is investigating her death as a potential homicide, possibly caused by a medical procedure that went wrong. However, no details about her death have been revealed yet.

The GoFundMe campaign is aimed at raising $40,000 to cover Christina’s memorial service expenses. Christina was also popular on Instagram, with over 600,000 followers at the time of her death, and was known to her fans as Ashten G.

Recently, another tragic death related to cosmetic procedures occurred when 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died due to complications from plastic surgery. He had undergone several procedures to look like BTS member Jimin.