Congress urged state government not to allow the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’

The opposition Congress urged the government on Friday not to allow the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ to be screened because it aimed to create communal divisions in society through false claims. According to the filmmakers, ‘The Kerala Story,’ written and directed by Sudipto Sen, uncovers the events leading up to approximately 32,000 missing women in the southern state who have allegedly been converted, radicalized, and deployed in terror missions across India and the world. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, rejected the movie makers claims, saying it was clear that the upcoming film’s intention was to tarnish the state’s image at the international level. The trailer of the film itself tells what the movie is trying to say, Satheesan said here in a statement. This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda of creating division in the society by casting aspersions on the minority groups.