FIR registered against 2000 people for offering namaz on public road

More than 2,000 people were booked in three FIRs on Thursday for offering namaz without permission on a road outside the Eidgah on Eid last week, police said. On Wednesday, separate FIRs were filed at the police stations of Bajaria, Babu Purwa, and Jajmau. So far, no arrests have been made. The police recorded a video of people offering namaz on the road. The people were booked under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharging duties), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (Danger in public way), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). On the complaint of Senior Sub Inspector (SSI) Omveer Singh, one of the FIRs was lodged at the Bajaria Police Station against 1,000-1,500 unknown persons, including some members of the Eidgah management committee. According to Omveer Singh’s complaint, a large number of people stopped to offer namaz on the road as soon as the call for it was made on Eid, violating Section 144. Jajmau Police arrested approximately 300 people, while the third FIR was filed at Babu Purwa Police Station, where over 50 people were charged with praying on a public road without permission.