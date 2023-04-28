Forest minister reports ‘Operation Arikomban’ facing overcrowding issues.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran has appealed to the public to refrain from visiting Chinnakanal to witness the tranquilizing of the rogue tusker Arikomban. He warned that overcrowding in the area would disrupt the mission, and the task force would fail to lead the tusker to the spot set for firing the tranquilizer shots.

‘Though prohibitory orders are imposed in Chinnakanal, people must restrict themselves from flocking to the places where ‘Mission Arikomban’ is underway. We need to complete the mission successfully. It will get more complicated if it prolongs,’ said the minister.

The forest minister expressed hope to capture the tusker on Friday itself, while refusing to disclose the details of the new abode for Arikomban, as the court has ordered to maintain secrecy in the matter.

The task force, consisting of 150 members and four kumki elephants, has been deployed for the mission. As per the latest reports, the team is camping near 301 Colony premises to monitor the movements of the elephant.