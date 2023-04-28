Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, weakening of the American currency, sustained foreign fund inflows and declining crude oil prices supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.77 against the US dollar and then rose to 81.75, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.79 against the US currency.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for eighth day in a row

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01% to 101.51. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,652.95 crore.