‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ ‘Badhaai Do,’ and ‘Brahmastra’ win big at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023

The 68th Filmfare Awards honoured stories and characters that challenged stereotypes, with Alia Bhatt’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and LGBTQ comedy drama “Badhaai Do” emerge as top winners. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” won ten awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Alia Bhatt, Best Dialogue, Best Costume, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. The film was based on a chapter from noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai.”

“Badhaai Ho” was the night’s second big winner, dominating the critics’ section. While Rajkummar Rao was named Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his portrayal of a gay police officer, Bhumi Pednekar was named Best Actress (Critics) for her portrayal of a lesbian PT teacher. She shared the award for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” with Tabu.Bhatt’s “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” which co-starred Ranbir Kapoor, won Best Music Album (Pritam), Best Lyrics for “Kesariya” (Amitabh Bhattcharya), Best Playback Singer (Male) for Arijit Singh, Best Sound Design, and Best VFX. Anil Kapoor won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Jugjugg Jeyo,” and the film also received Best Playback Singer (Female) for Kavita Seth.