In Indonesia, boat sinking causes 11 deaths and 9 missing

An official reported on Friday that nine people are still missing and eleven people drowned in western Indonesia after a passenger boat carrying dozens capsized. After the accident off the coast of western Riau province on Thursday afternoon, rescuers found 62 survivors and mostly found the bodies of women and children, according to a statement from the local search and rescue agency official Kukuh Widodo. 74 people were on board the capsized boat. According to Widodo, a spokesperson for Pekanbaru National Search and Rescue Agency, 62 people survived the incident, 11 are dead, and one is still missing. Shortly after leaving Tembilahan port, which is situated 198 kilometres (123 miles) away in a neighbouring province, the speedboat headed for Tanjung Pinang city in the Riau islands capsized.

The official stated that the accident’s cause was still under investigation. He cautioned that as the exact number of passengers aboard the Evelyn Calista 01 was still unknown, the number of the missing could increase. The actual number of passengers on a boat in Indonesia frequently differs from the manifest. Due to lax safety regulations, marine accidents are frequent in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of about 17,000 islands. On Sumatra island, a ferry capsized in one of the deepest lakes in the world in 2018, killing over 150 people.