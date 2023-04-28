Indian Railways extends service of this train: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of trains connecting Gaya Junction in Bihar to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The national transporter will extend the operations of train number 14262/14261 between Lucknow and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction via Sultanpur and 14260/14259 via Pratapgarh Ekatmata Express up to Gaya Junction. This will be effective from April 27 in Lucknow and from April 28 in Gaya.

The Ekatmata Express train will halt at Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri on Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road stations.

Train Number 14262 Luckow-Gaya Ekatmat Express via Sultranpur will leave Lucknow on April 27 at 23:55 hrs and will reach Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 07:15 hrs the next day. From here, it will depart at 07:25 hrs for Bhabua Road and reach at 08:07 hrs. The train will reach Sasaram at 08:42 hrs, Dehri on Sone at 09:00 hrs, Anugrah Narayan Road at 09:18 hrs and reach Gaya at 10:35 hrs.

Train no.14261 Gaya-Lucknow Ekatmata Express via Sultanpur on April 28 will depart at 19:00 hrs and reach Anugrah Narayan Road Station at 19:40 hrs. From here it will reach Dehri on Sone at 19:58 hrs, Sasaram at 20:15 hrs, Bhabua Road at 20:50 hrs and reach Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 22:40 hrs. It will arrive at Lucknow, at 05:05 hrs the next day.

Train No. 14260 Lucknow-Gaya Ekatmata Express via Pratapgarh leaving will leave Lucknow on April 29 at 23:30 hrs and reach Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 06:45 hrs the next day. After a 10-minute halt here, it will reach Bhabua Road at 08:07 hrs, Sasaram at 08:42 hrs, Dehri on Sone at 09:00 hrs, Anugrah Narayan Road at 09:18 hrs and reach Gaya Junction at 10.35 hrs.

Train No. 14259 Gaya – Lucknow Ekatmata Express via Pratapgarh on April 30 will leave Gaya Junction at 19:00 hrs. It will reach Anugrah Narayan Road station at 19:40 hrs, Dehri on Sone at 19:58 hrs, Sasaram at 20:15 hrs, Bhabua Road at 20.50 hrs and reach Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 22:40 hrs. It will reach Lucknow at 05:30 hrs the next day.