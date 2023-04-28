India’s Home Minister Amit Shah launches the ‘world’s first liquid nano DAP fertiliser’

India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, unveiled the ‘world’s first liquid nano DAP fertiliser’ on Wednesday, which was developed by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO). The nano DAP, which is a liquid form of Di-Ammonia Phosphate, is a revolutionary product that will help farmers reduce production costs and move away from chemical fertilisers. IFFCO has secured a patent for its nano urea and nano DAP and will receive royalties for the next 20 years. The Agriculture Ministry authorised IFFCO’s nano DAP fertiliser in March 2023 and added it to the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO).

During the launch, Amit Shah said that ‘the launch of IFFCO’s liquid DAP nano is an important beginning towards making India self-reliant in the field of fertilisers.’ The product is expected to help India become self-sufficient in fertiliser production and increase the country’s foodgrain production.

The liquid nano DAP fertiliser is cost-effective and beneficial for both farmers and the government. A 500 ml bottle of the liquid contains 8% Nitrogen and 16% Phosphorus and can replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP. While a 50 kg bag of DAP costs INR 1,350, a 500 ml bottle of liquid DAP only costs INR 600. The use of liquid DAP will also reduce the burden on the government’s exchequer as it will not be subsidised like conventional urea. The Indian government is expected to spend INR 2.25 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidies in FY 2024.

The use of nano DAP will reduce the dependence of farmers on chemical fertilisers, resulting in improved quality and quantity of their produce. The reduced production cost and increased output will increase the annual income of Indian farmers.

IFFCO plans to produce 18 crore bottles of nano DAP by 2025-2026, which will reduce the consumption of 90 lakh tonnes of traditional DAP. The company has established manufacturing facilities in Kalol, Kandla in Gujarat, and Paradeep in Orissa.

Shah advised farmers to use the new nano liquid DAP in place of conventional urea but urged them not to use both at the same time.