Karnataka polls: 50% quota cap will be lifted; women will receive free bus rides

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that if the UPA comes to power at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 50% reservation cap will be lifted. He promised free public transport for women if his party is elected in Karnataka. These announcements were made at party rallies in Udupi and Mangaluru. Interacting with fishermen in Udupi, he stated that the 50% reservation cap is not supported by scientific evidence. He claimed that only 7% of the 70 most powerful bureaucrats who decide what the union government should do are from the OBC, Dalit, tribal, or minority communities. He chastised Prime Minister Modi for not making caste census data public. ”When the UPA was in power, we conducted a caste census, and the data is now available at the Centre. However, it is not being released. Data on caste is critical for resolving people’s problems. The 50% reservation cap must be removed because it was not based on any scientific studies. But the Prime Minister refuses,” he said. If elected in Karnataka, Rahul promised that the Congress would provide Rs 10 lakh in insurance to fishermen, Rs 1 lakh in interest-free loans to fishermen, and Rs 25 diesel subsidy for 500 litres per day.