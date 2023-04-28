Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall; plains lashed by rains

Officials said on Friday that the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains. They reported four inches of snowfall in Gulmarg, in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir. Snowfall has been reported in other areas of the valley’s upper reaches, including at Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, forcing its closure to traffic. Rains lashed Srinagar and other areas in the valley’s plains, lowering temperatures by several degrees. The meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfall in Kashmir and isolated areas of the Jammu region, but said the weather will improve later in the day. It said there is a chance of scattered rain or thunderstorms from Saturday to Tuesday, especially in the late afternoon/evening. The MeT office predicts widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorms on May 3 and 4, with heavy rains possible in some areas.