Kerala to implement Electricity (Amendment) Rules 2022 introduced by Centre, but with modifications

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced that it will be adopting the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022, which were introduced by the union government. However, the state government has stated that it will be making some modifications to the rules before implementing it.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has already made the necessary changes, and a draft of the modified rules has been prepared. Kerala had raised concerns since the union government announced its decision to amend the Electricity Rules of 2005. However, a draft of the amended rules has now been released, and the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022, have been notified.

Kerala is concerned whether the new set of rules will cause rampant hikes in electricity tariffs, just like the prices of auto-fuels in the country. As per the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022, distributors (DISCOMs) can hike the tariff without prior approval of the regulatory commission. The companies on a monthly basis can impose surcharges to cope with the increase in operational expenses due to inflation. As per the old rules, DISCOMs can only approach the commission every three months.

Meanwhile, as per amendments made by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission distributors (DISCOMs) can only hike the tariff up to 20 paise without prior approval of the regulatory commission. Similarly, if the operational expense is less, then the customer should be given relief.