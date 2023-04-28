Know how to easily activate SBI net banking online

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) provides online banking for its customers. SBI customers can access net banking facility through mobiles, PCs or other compatible electronic devices.

Customer can make use of several services such as account balance checks, transfer money, activate an ATM card, open a digital savings account, apply for a cheque book and more through this service. The SBI net banking facility can be availed through any device such as laptops, mobiles and tablets. Moreover, any account holder can easily register for the SBI Netbanking facility without visiting the branch.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends service of this train: Details

Step-By-Step Guide to Activate net Banking:

Visit the SBI web portal — https://retail.onlinesbi.sbi/retail/login.htm.

Go to the ‘Personal Banking’ section and select ‘Continue To Login’. By clicking on the ‘Continue to Login’ button, you agree to the Terms of Service (Terms & Conditions) of usage of Internet Banking of SBI.

Click on ‘New User? Register here/Activate’.

Select ‘New User Registration’

Then a registration page will open. Fill details like your SBI account number, CIF number, branch code, country, registered mobile number, and a captcha code.

Select the ‘Full transaction rights’. Click on ‘I Agree’ and then ‘Submit’ to proceed.

After you receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, enter that and click on ‘Confirm’.

To complete the options, it will show two options – ‘I have my ATM card’ and ‘I do not have my ATM card’. Select the first option and fill ATM card details. Online registration of SBI net banking is possible only with the ATM card, otherwise, you have to visit the bank branch for net banking registration.

Click on submit and your temporary username will be displayed on the screen.