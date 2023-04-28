Know how to replace old photo on Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre.

The UIDAI charges Rs 50 for every update in a cardholder’s documents. Recently, the agency launched a window where Aadhaar Card holders can get updates for free. This three-month window began on March 15 and will continue till June 14.

There are 2 different ways you can get your details updated:-

1 – By visiting the nearest enrolment centre. Search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on ‘Locate an Enrolment Center’ on uidai.gov.in website.

2- Online using myAadhaar app – online demographics update service.

Steps to change old photo:

You have to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to change your photo on the Aadhaar card.

You can check for the nearest enrolment centre online before the visit at https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/.

Step 1: Fill the relevant form, submit it at the Aadhaar enrolment centre

Step 2: The operator at the centre will collect biometric details as per the request from you

Step 3: If you are changing a photo, the operator will capture the photograph.

Step 4: Acknowledgement slip containing the Update Request Number (URN) will be generated for reference.

After the update, you can download a digital copy (E-Aadhaar) of the Aadhaar card from UIDAI’s official website—uidai.gov.in.