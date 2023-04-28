Lightning strikes resulted in 14 fatalities

At least 14 people were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of West Bengal on Thursday, according to officials.According to a disaster management department official, lightning strikes killed four people in Purba Bardhaman district and two each in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.Six more deaths have been reported in West Bengal’s Paschim Midnapore and Howrah Rural districts, according to police officials.

Three deaths were reported each from Paschim Midnapore and Howrah rural, an official said. According to officials, the majority of the victims were farmers who were struck by lightning while working in their fields.Thunderstorms with lightning struck several south Bengal districts on Thursday evening, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, and Murshidabad.