Maharashtra Bhushan award function; one more fatality

According to sources, a 50-year-old man from Murbad in Thane district who attended the Maharashtra Bhushan award function died on Thursday. The man, identified as Ravindra Deshmukh, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Mumbai, they said.

More than a dozen people died from heat stroke following the award ceremony in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar area on April 16. Sandeep Awari, the Murbad tehsildar (revenue official), confirmed that Desmukh had attended the award ceremony. However, he became ill two days after the event, so it cannot be concluded that he died of heat stroke, according to the official.