New report reveals that ancestors of King Charles III bought and exploited enslaved individuals

Recent research has revealed that King Charles III’s ancestors were involved in the buying and exploitation of enslaved individuals on tobacco plantations in Virginia. The documents found establish a direct link between the Windsor family and the trafficking of enslaved Africans. Researcher Desirée Baptiste discovered the documents while investigating links between the Church of England and enslavers in Virginia for a play she was writing.

The Royal African Company (RAC) granted almost 180,000 enslaved individuals, and senior RAC officials instructed the captain of a ship to deliver ‘negroes’ to Edward Porteus, a tobacco plantation owner in Virginia, and two other men. Virginia played a significant role in US slavery, as it was the site of the infamous landing of enslaved Africans at Jamestown in 1619. Laws in the state were developed to maintain slavery and suppress uprisings.

The revelation follows the Guardian’s publication of a document earlier this month that linked the slave trader Edward Colston to the British monarchy. King Charles had previously expressed a willingness to support research into the topic, and a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace emphasized the king’s deep concern about the issue, stating that ‘This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously.’

The spokesperson went on to quote the king as saying, ‘I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact.’

Although the revelation that the royal family has ties to the slave trade is certainly significant, it is not entirely surprising, given the long and complex history of British involvement in the slave trade. Nevertheless, the news has brought renewed attention to the issue of reparations for the descendants of enslaved individuals and the need for more comprehensive efforts to address the lasting legacy of slavery.