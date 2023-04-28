Nikki Haley Doubts Joe Biden’s Chances of Living Up to 86

Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, has cast doubt on Joe Biden’s ability to survive until the age of 86 if he were to be re-elected. Haley expressed her concerns regarding the current President and warned that his supporters would have to deal with Kamala Harris in the Oval Office. These comments were made during a discussion on Fox News on Wednesday in response to Biden’s announcement that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. Being the oldest President in US history at 80 years of age, the Democrat has faced criticism for his age.

‘I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,’ Haley said during the news program.

Andrew Bates, the deputy press secretary at the White House, responded to Haley’s comments by saying, ‘As you know, we don’t directly respond to campaigns from here. But honestly, I forgot she was running.’

Haley has made her presidential bid around a ‘new generation’ of leadership and suggested that candidates above the age of 75 should take cognitive tests. This proposal was criticized by US First Lady Jill Biden.

Mr Biden announced his candidacy on Tuesday and does not consider his age to be an issue, despite criticism from his opponents. ‘I can’t even say – I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t – it doesn’t register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good,’ Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

His critics have pointed out Mr Biden’s gaffes as evidence of his declining mental health. However, his campaign managers and White House officials are attempting to demonstrate that Mr Biden is active and fit. The video of his re-election campaign shows Mr Biden in his suit jacket. NBC News reported that the White House even released a spreadsheet showing Mr Biden’s rigorous travel schedule in the first four months of the year, which surpasses Barack Obama’s in the 2012 campaign.