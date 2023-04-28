 PM Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 FM transmitters

Inaugurating 91 FM transmitters across 18 states and two union territories on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing people with affordable access to technology throughout the nation. Inaugurating the 91 FM transmitters in border regions and affluent neighbourhoods, Modi claimed the action would bring FM radio services to more than two crore people living in remote areas and provide them with accessible, affordable information. These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services, be it the timely dissemination of information, weather forecast for agriculture, or connecting the women self-help groups with new markets, Modi stated in his virtual address.

Chief ministers, public representatives, Padma awardees, and officials from 18 states and two union territories attended the launch event. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, attended the event from Ladakh. The expansion comes just two days before the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister’s monthly radio show. The technological revolution has shaped radio and FM in novel ways. Radio has not been rendered obsolete. It has taken on a new form thanks to online FMs and podcasts. Digital India has given it new listeners, said the prime minister. The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.