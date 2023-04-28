Sample fireworks held ahead of Thrissur Pooram 2023

Thrissur: Ahead of the Thrissur Pooram on Sunday, sample fireworks were conducted in the city on Friday at 7 pm. The Thiruvambadi team was the first to light the fire, followed by Paramekkavu.

The fireworks display of Thiruvambadi was led by Mundathikode Satheesan, while PC Varghese was in charge of the Paramekkavu team. Both teams presented a variety of special fireworks, including Silver Fish, Red Range, Red Leaf, Flash Flash, and more. There was a competition between the two groups in terms of colours as well.

Vehicles were not allowed into the Swaraj Round on Friday starting from 3 pm as part of the sample fireworks. On Saturday, the ‘Poora Vilambaram’ will be held, which opens the south gate of the Vadakkunnathan temple. The Pooram festival will conclude by 12:30 pm on Monday.