Suspension of ‘Mission Arikomban’; to be continued tomorrow

According to recent reports, the forest department is likely to suspend ‘Mission Arikomban’ for the day, with plans to resume the operation tomorrow. Since Friday morning, the tusker has remained untraceable, prompting the department to cancel the day’s mission. The task force of 150 members has been asked to leave Chinnakanal, where the operation was based. Dr Arun Zachairah, an expert in tranquilization, is leading the task force, which reached Cement Palam by 6.20 am to complete the mission.

Although it was earlier reported that Arikomban was located at Cement Palam with a herd of elephants, officials later confirmed that they had mistakenly identified Chakkakomban. The natives expressed their frustration, stating that the mission would not succeed unless the forest department included local villagers or forest watchers who knew the elephant’s movements.

The mission began around 4.30 am on Friday, and the task force had planned to complete it within four hours. However, due to Arikomban’s continued elusiveness, the operation will be delayed. The tusker is a 25-year-old nicknamed ‘Arikomban’ for raiding ration shops and houses to eat raw rice (known as ‘ari’ in Malayalam). In an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court, the government claimed that Arikomabn had killed over seven people in Idukki and vandalized several houses and shops.

Speaking about the mission, a native said, ‘It’s a shame that they didn’t involve us, and that’s why they are struggling. We know this elephant’s behavior better than anyone else, and the department should have included villagers.’ Despite the challenges, the forest department remains determined to capture the rogue tusker and bring an end to its destruction.