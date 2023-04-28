The first reactions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 surfaces online after the premiere

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the final installment of the trilogy, which brings back the main cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. The movie also features Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and new cast members Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova. The film will introduce Adam Warlock, played by Poulter, a popular character in comics.

While James Gunn has always been successful in blending humor and emotion in the Guardians movies, the conclusion may be difficult to watch as it could potentially mark the end of the road for some beloved characters.

The first reactions to the movie have surfaced online after its premiere. Awards Radar’s Joey Magidson said that the film is full of heart and brought him to tears multiple times. He praised Gunn for making it Rocket’s story and called it a perfect ending.

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan applauded the film for its emotional story centered on Rocket and the love and friendship between the characters. He called it pretty incredible, but warned animal lovers that there are a couple of tough scenes. Den of Geek’s David Crow called the movie the best Marvel movie in years and had a real, heartfelt, and surprisingly wistful heart.

However, Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia was less impressed. He stated that the movie tries to achieve sweeping emotion, gut-busting laughs, and thrilling action, but it feels strangely uneven and anticlimactic as a send-off for all the characters. Nevertheless, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will release on May 5, and fans will be eagerly waiting to see how the trilogy ends.